For the first time since the end of May, when Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness was on its downturn and Top Gun: Maverick had yet to fly into our hearts, the U.S. box office failed to break $100 million over the weekend. Unlike a lot of the other slow weekends we’ve had over the past few years, though, this probably has less to do with any viruses that are still going around and more to do with the fact that the only new movie with a wide release was DC League Of Super-Pets. Love And Thunder is stumbling, Maverick has pretty much made the money it’s going to make, and everything else is fighting for scraps, so there just wasn’t that much movie theater interest this weekend.

Super-Pets opened at $23 million, followed by Jordan Peele’s Nope with $18 million (a 60 percent drop, but it’s at $80 million after two weeks), and then the latest Thor movie ($13 million and $300 million total). Minions: The Rise Of Gru made $10 million from kids who didn’t want to see Super-Pets (it has $320 after five weeks), Maverick made $8 million from adults who didn’t want to see Super-Pets (it has $650 million after ten weeks), and Where The Crawdads Sing made $7.5 million from people who did want to see Super-Pets but changed their mind at the ticket window.

In a somewhat rare turn, despite the otherwise low turnout, the whole top 10 made more than $1 million, with the final four on the chart being Elvis, The Black Phone, Jurassic World Dominion (somewhere still here after eight weeks), and B.J. Novak’s Vengeance (which snuck by with $1.7 million in its debut).

Advertisement

The full top 10, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, is below the ads.

DC League Of Super-Pets