Scavengers Reign and Common Side Effects' Joe Bennett is teaming up with Netflix for Dealies
Working with long-time collaborator Ted Travelstead, Bennett's new show looks like a return to his (slightly) more prosaic animated comedy roots.Dealies, Image: Netflix
Animator Joe Bennett’s work has had a long and circuitous road to the mainstream, winding as it has through the worlds of MTV’s Liquid Television and Adult Swim ad bumpers before catching more (if not enough) eyes with his and Charles Huettner’s stunningly gorgeous and horrifying HBO Max series Scavengers Reign. After that show was canceled, Bennett (and his team at Green Street Pictures) moved back to Adult Swim, where he created (alongside Steve Hely), the oddball and delightful Common Side Effects, which is currently on the hook for a second season. (Even as Hely and series executive producer Mike Judge recently embarked on a different project together, a live-action comedy starring Ben Stiller, for Apple.) Now Bennett and Green Street have lined up their next production, which seems to see Bennett moving back toward some of his slightly more prosaic comedy roots: A new Netflix animated series about big box store employees called Dealies.