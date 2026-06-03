Scavengers Reign and Common Side Effects' Joe Bennett is teaming up with Netflix for Dealies

Animator Joe Bennett’s work has had a long and circuitous road to the mainstream, winding as it has through the worlds of MTV’s Liquid Television and Adult Swim ad bumpers before catching more (if not enough) eyes with his and Charles Huettner’s stunningly gorgeous and horrifying HBO Max series Scavengers Reign. After that show was canceled, Bennett (and his team at Green Street Pictures) moved back to Adult Swim, where he created (alongside Steve Hely), the oddball and delightful Common Side Effects, which is currently on the hook for a second season. (Even as Hely and series executive producer Mike Judge recently embarked on a different project together, a live-action comedy starring Ben Stiller, for Apple.) Now Bennett and Green Street have lined up their next production, which seems to see Bennett moving back toward some of his slightly more prosaic comedy roots: A new Netflix animated series about big box store employees called Dealies.

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Co-created with Ted Travelstead—a writer and actor who co-starred in Scavengers Reign, and collaborated with Bennett on many of his earlier projects—the series centers on, well… Actually, it might just be best to print the logline in full: “A savant salesman. A gentle gladiator. A quiet virtuoso. A summoner of the divine. And the poor soul who hired them. All part of the staff at DEALIES, a big box store. They are masters of the delicate alchemy of trade. Prophets of enterprise. And occasionally they do some actual work.” If you want to get a sense of the vibe of the show (i.e., trippy and funny, featuring physical designs pretty close to Side Effects), you can check out the show’s opening title sequence above.

Long-time fans of Bennett’s career will note that he’s actually played around with some of these characters before, most notably during his tenure on FX’s anthology series Cake, where his Jay focused on a guy (voiced by Travelstead) bearing a strong resemblance to the dude in the sneakers, hat, and jacket in the Dealies opening credits. No word yet on when Dealies will debut on Netflix, but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited to see what this team, responsible for some of TV’s coolest animation of the last several years, has cooked up this time.