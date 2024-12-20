Deli Boys serves up an exclusive first look and premiere date Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh star in the new Hulu comedy as two Pakistani-American brothers who have to take up their father's mantle in a criminal underworld.

Having a parent die is difficult enough; to discover your parent wasn’t exactly who you thought they were is a whole other can of worms. That’s what happens to Asif Ali (WandaVision) and Saagar Shaikh (Ms. Marvel) in Deli Boys, premiering March 6, 2025 on Hulu. But there’s a twist: according to the synopsis, “When their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.”

Deli Boys was created by Abdullah Saeed, known for Vice’s Bong Appetit series and High Maintenance. The 10-episode sitcom was developed by Girls‘ Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions, with Michelle Nader (Dollface) brought on as showrunner. Nisha Ganatra executive produces and directs the pilot, and Vali Chandrasekaran is also an executive producer for the pilot. In addition to Ali and Shaikh, the series also stars Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever), Alfie Fuller (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel), and Brian George (The Big Bang Theory). The ensemble cast also includes Kevin Corrigan (Ray Donovan), Alexandra Ruddy (City of Lies), Tim Baltz (The Righteous Gemstones), and Zainne Saleh (The Binge).

“The show is so funny. It’s so great. It showcases South Asian people in a way that I don’t think I’ve ever seen in a comedy,” Ali told Nerds Of Color earlier this year. “It’s got action, heart, violence, drugs, and family. It’s an incredible show. I’m very excited to be a part of it. I’ve never been in a show like this before and this kind of a dynamic, this kind of a setting, and also, all the guest stars, and it’s just a great showcase of where we can go.” You can get a taste for yourself in the Deli Boys exclusive first look photos, below.