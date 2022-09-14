Yesterday was a dark day in history for those of us who still wear our Converse with our dress, baby: Demi Lovato shared via social media that her next tour will be her last.

“I’m so fucking sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore,” Lovato shared in a series of now-deleted Instagram stories, Deadline reports, accompanied by photos of the view from their hotel room. “This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

That said, Billboard interpreted “this next” tour to mean the remaining dates of her ongoing Holy Fvck tour. The set of dates is in support of her eighth studio album, also titled Holy Fvck, which dropped on August 19. Lovato hit the road about a month ago, starting off the tour in Des Moines, Iowa. It remains unclear what might become of the two-dozen plus remaining U.S. dates.

Advertisement

Shortly after her initial posts, Lovato shared another story reading: “Gonna power thru it for you guys [sick emoji] [black heart emoji] I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!” She later added alongside a backstage selfie: “I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight.” Lovato had a show scheduled the same night as her posts in Santiago, Chile, as part of a series of South American dates.

Lovato, who got her start as just a tot on Barney & Friends, has had about as smooth a transition from child stardom as any who traverses that ground—which is to say, not smooth at all. Lovato cut her teeth at the Disney factory, quickly becoming one of the network’s most sought-after stars with the popularity of Sonny With A Chance (for which Lovato also sang), Princess Protection Program, and the Camp Rock series. Lovato’s early music was Disney-fied as well—music videos for Lovato tracks like “This Is Me” and “La La Land” are paramount examples of the pose now culturally known as “Disney Knees.”

In the years since her Disney days, however, Lovato has been open about continued struggles with addiction, self-harm, and disordered eating. In July 2018 she overdosed and spent months regaining her sight and stability. She’s explored her turbulent story through multiple mediums, including a 2013 memoir Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year, the 2017 documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, and the 2021 docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.