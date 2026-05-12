Demi Moore parrots some AI talking points at Cannes
The Substance star suggests there is little point in fighting our encroaching AI overlords.Photo: Etienne Laurent / The Academy
The AI takeover of Hollywood has not happened yet, though there are plenty out there who want us to think it’s coming any day now. Sure, Disney’s partnership OpenAI hit a pretty major roadblock when the plagiarism company discontinued its Sora video maker, but there are still plenty of people out there who keep telling us we need to ready ourselves for a future with more AI in it. Don’t try to fight it, just let it happen. Let the AI wash over you like a cold, uncanny bath.
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