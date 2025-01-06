Demi Moore finally won an award for acting The Substance star won Best Female Actor at tonight’s Golden Globes. She says it's her first time winning “anything” for acting.

Demi Moore disrupted the balance at tonight’s Golden Globes, winning her first Golden Globe and, now that you mention it, her first major award for acting. In her acceptance speech, picking up that statue for Best Female Actor in a Comedy or Musical for The Substance, Moore said that she was in “shock” because this was the first time in her four-decade career that she “won anything as an actor.”

“I’m in shock right now, “Moore said.” I’ve been doing this a long time—like, over 45 years—and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor.”

Now, we report all this with apologies to the Saturn Awards. Moore won a Saturn for Ghost over thirty years ago. However, while the Globes has more clout in Hollywood, the Saturns were brave enough to award Moore for Ghost. Meanwhile, the Globes nominated Moore for the film but gave Julia Roberts the award. Maybe part of that was due to how producers positioned her.

As she continued her speech, Moore reminisced about a time 30 years ago when a producer told her she was a “popcorn actress” and that Golden Globes were “not something [she] was allowed to have.” Instead, she could “do movies that were successful and made a lot of money, but that [she] couldn’t be acknowledged.” And made a lot of money she did. Not that that was all it was cracked up to be.

“I bought in, and I believed that. That corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it. Maybe I was complete. Maybe I had done what I was supposed to do.”

“In those moments when we don’t think we are smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough, or basically, just not enough, I had a woman say to me, ‘Just know, you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick,'” she continued. “Today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me, and the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong.”