In late summer, Denis Villeneuve mentioned that Warner Bros. and Legendary wouldn’t let a Dune sequel happen if the first movie bombed at the box office. But, come on, it’s nearly impossible make a sci-fi movie starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, and Dave Bautista without it earning big bucks at the box office .



Advertisement

So now we’re officially getting part two of seeing Paul walk around the desert.

Legendary confirmed the sequel is underway, surprising absolutely no one.

Villenueve also released a statement, saying, “I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two. It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune, and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning.”

Chalamet shared the news with a simpler post that just features the image, captioned with smiley faces (the actor went “old school,” with emoticons instead of emojis).



G/O Media may get a commission epic daily deals Save Big in the Best Amazon Deals of the Day Prime time savings

Uncover the latest and greatest bargains from across categories, curated by the Kinja Deals staff. Click here to start shopping

This is also big news for those who complained that Zendaya only showed up for less than ten minutes in the whole movie. Not only will the second part have plenty of Zendaya scenes, there’ll also be some romance with Chalamet, that’ll surely make their very loud fanbases go wild.

As of now, the movie is reportedly set to arrive in October 2023.

Villenueve hasn’t given updates on when filming for p art two begins, but he did tell Total Film that he was in the process of working on the script. “I’m writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I’m eight years old again,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ve experienced it where I’m watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy.”



Advertisement

If you haven’t watched Dune yet, you have two years to catch up. It’s currently on HBO Max, though it’s best enjoyed on the big screen, if you’re up for it.

