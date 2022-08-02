Although he’s navigated onscreen situations as dicey as being lost at sea with a tiger, Dev Patel recently faced a real-life incident straight out of a thriller. The actor and his friends reportedly intervened in a “violent altercation” outside of a convenience store in Adelaide, Australia on Monday night.

Per 7News Australia, the fight occurred just after 8:45 p.m., and during the altercation a woman stabbed a man in the chest. Patel, who was last seen in David Lowery’s 2020 fantasy epic The Green Knight, took a page from the film’s chivalrous book and stepped in to prevent any further violence.

“Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight,” Patel’s representatives shared in a statement. “The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

After emergency services were called, 7News reports that the victim was treated for non-life-threatening industries, while the aggressor was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing harm. She has been denied bail.

The statement from Patel’s reps continued on to stress that the actor is not a hero for stepping in, and hoped that the attention the altercation is getting would bring attention to a larger issue.

“This specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Patel’s reps concluded. “The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”