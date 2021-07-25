Well, Dexter is back. Not Dexter Morgan, certainly, because he was from Miami and he died (or whatever) in the original finale. Dexter the show is back, though, and it’s about a mild-mannered man named Jim Lindsa y with a completely anonymous haircut who lives in a small town that is very cold. That’s totally different from Miami! Also, Dexter Morgan was a crime scene investigator and a serial killer, and Jim Lindsa y works in a sporting goods store, or maybe a hardware store, or some other kind of store that provides easy access to guns and knives. They’re completely different, though Jim Lindsa y does seem to have a weird obsession with violence and—in the trailer shown off during Dexter’s Comic-Con panel—somehow finds himself in close proximity to murder investigations. Also, both Jim Lindsa y and Dexter are played by Michael C. Hall, which is suspicious. What if… Jim Lindsa y really is Dexter? That’s silly, right?

We’ll know for sure on November 7, which is when Dexter returns for its revival series on Starz. Hall and the show’s creators talked about the revival during the show’s Comic-Con panel today, revealing (among other things) that the finale of these 10 episodes will be “stunning, shocking, surprising, unexpected.” Everybody involved seems to agree that the old finale was bad, but original series showrunner Clyde Phillips, who is returning for this new season, says the new ending “will blow up the internet.” That’s a bold claim, without necessarily implying that it will be good, but what could possibly happen in a Dexter finale in 2021 (or maybe 2022, depending on how quickly these episodes drop) that will really make the internet stop and pay attention? Will Jim Lindsa y meet Walter White from Breaking Bad? Will he go up into space and murder alien serial killers? Actually, yeah, just do that. That sounds fun.