There's some new footage from Digger in this Tom Cruise sizzle reel Cruise is ready to hit us with the truth in the latest from Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Tom Cruise is one man who has been in a lot of iconic movies. This is the message we’re meant to get from the new retrospective montage that Warner Bros. released today, nominally to promote Cruise’s upcoming movie Digger, but, in practice, to promote how awesome the oeuvre of Tom Cruise is. At that, it’s pretty convincing, stitching together moments from Interview With The Vampire, Magnolia, Jerry Maguire, Edge Of Tomorrow, War Of The Worlds, Tropic Thunder, A Few Good Men, Days Of Thunder, Risky Business, multiple Mission: Impossibles and Top Guns, and, hell, even Rock Of Ages, among others. (Though it seems like they glossed over Eyes Wide Shut, for whatever reason.) The point is: Cruise has a nearly peerless filmography, and Digger, from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu is the next entry into this body of work.