There's some new footage from Digger in this Tom Cruise sizzle reel

Cruise is ready to hit us with the truth in the latest from Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 23, 2026 | 12:32pm
Screenshot: Warner Bros./YouTube
Film News Digger
There's some new footage from Digger in this Tom Cruise sizzle reel

Tom Cruise is one man who has been in a lot of iconic movies. This is the message we’re meant to get from the new retrospective montage that Warner Bros. released today, nominally to promote Cruise’s upcoming movie Digger, but, in practice, to promote how awesome the oeuvre of Tom Cruise is. At that, it’s pretty convincing, stitching together moments from Interview With The Vampire, Magnolia, Jerry Maguire, Edge Of Tomorrow, War Of The Worlds, Tropic Thunder, A Few Good Men, Days Of Thunder, Risky Business, multiple Mission: Impossibles and Top Guns, and, hell, even Rock Of Ages, among others. (Though it seems like they glossed over Eyes Wide Shut, for whatever reason.) The point is: Cruise has a nearly peerless filmography, and Digger, from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu is the next entry into this body of work. 

The glimpses we get of Digger certainly look well-composed, though they’re still far too brief to learn much more about the movie than its color palette. We also get a glimpse of Cruise’s accent work, delivering the line: “When all else fails, you hit ’em with the truth. Hit ’em with the hard truth. Just, bang bang bang!” As we’ve known already, Digger will also star Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, and Michael Stuhlbarg and will debut in theaters on October 2. 

 
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