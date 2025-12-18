Tom Cruise and Alejandro Iñárritu's new film gets titled and dated

We still don’t know a ton about whatever Tom Cruise and Alejandro Iñárritu have been cooking up over the past couple of years, but we at least know when we’ll be able to see it. Digger is the name of the new film, and Warner Bros. has it dated for October 2, 2026. The film also comes with a new tagline: “A comedy of catastrophic proportions.” You can check out the film’s new poster and a brief teaser, which sees Tom Cruise’s silhouette as the titular Digger, below.

Otherwise, details about the project remain scant. Deadline had speculated over a year ago that the film would concern a powerful global figure who tried to convince people he was some kind of savior. The trade now reports that Iñárritu shot down that suggestion at Cannes. “No, [is] the thing that I can tell you. This is a wild comedy of catastrophic proportions,” the director said. (Hey, that’s the tagline!) “It’s insane. He makes me laugh every day. The range that I discovered working with Tom is unprecedented for me as a director. I was so fucking impressed and happy.”

The other thing we do know is who will join Cruise in the cast. As of October 2024, Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, and Michael Stuhlbarg were cast; IndieWire reports today that Riz Ahmed and Emma D’Arcy are also now on board.