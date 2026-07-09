Paul Feig gets Detention
Fresh out of direct-to-streaming prison, director Paul Feig lands himself in Detention, a new movie from Blumhouse and Atomic Monster.(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
After three years in streaming jail, Paul Feig returned with the blockbuster thriller The Housemaid. As a reward for his success, Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Platinum Dunes are giving him Detention. This is per Deadline, which reports that the logline is still under wraps, but the movie is an “even darker” thriller than Housemaid. Based on the production houses involved, including James Wan’s Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes, we’ll assume the movie is in the horror-thriller zone. Blumhouse and Dunes previously partnered on the Purge films.
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