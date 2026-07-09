Paul Feig gets Detention

After three years in streaming jail, Paul Feig returned with the blockbuster thriller The Housemaid. As a reward for his success, Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Platinum Dunes are giving him Detention. This is per Deadline, which reports that the logline is still under wraps, but the movie is an “even darker” thriller than Housemaid. Based on the production houses involved, including James Wan’s Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes, we’ll assume the movie is in the horror-thriller zone. Blumhouse and Dunes previously partnered on the Purge films.

The movie comes from a spec script by Daniel Gold, currently hard at work on the latest Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson team-up, Ride Along 3. Previously, he wrote for the Canadian series Workin’ Moms.

Feig has had a bizarre 10 years, to say the least. After ruining childhoods by positing that busting ghosts could make women feel good, too, he followed up with the hit comedies Last Christmas and A Simple Favor. During the pandemic, however, he slipped into the realm of algorithmically buried action films, comedies, and action comedies, directing Netflix’s The School For Good And Evil and Prime Video’s Jackpot! and Another Simple Favor. One would have to dig into the farthest reaches of the human memory to remember any one of those. He bounced back with a legitimate blockbuster, The Housemaid, making $400 million at a time when only child-friendly I.P. is supposed to do that.