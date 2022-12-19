At this most charitable time of year, when dreams come true and Disney drains our pockets of money, we must look ahead to future Disney products that we can soon enjoy. Why dream of that pony when you could dream of all the fantastic programming coming to Disney+? Disney was thinking the same thing.

Earlier today, the company tweeted out a preview of its upcoming offerings, and, yup, it’s another year of remakes and Marvel and Star Wars spin-offs to keep the content mill a-churning for another year. And as was the case last year, a big year awaits, as the previews for Ahsoka, Loki, Secret Invasion, and Peter Pan & Wendy can attest .

Despite the undeniable mark that the Santa Clauses series made on our society, The Mandalorian and Loki are undeniably the breadwinners in the Disney+ lineup. However, there are a few new projects to whet the appetites of Disney adults from sea to shining sea and beyond. Most importantly, we get a quick shot of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka lowering her Jedi hood and a preview from a new episode of the Up animated series entitled Dug Days: Carl’s Date. Apparently, t here’s been an Up series on Disney+ since 2021.



The most interesting of the lot remains Peter Pan & Wendy, the latest Disney re-imagining by director David Lowery. Lowery has been through this process before , turning out one of the better remakes in recent Disney history with Pete’s Dragon. However, his work on The Green Knight makes his return to high fantasy all the more alluring. If only it were getting a theatrical release.



It all builds to what everyone has been waiting for: Tom Hiddleston in a tuxedo. Loki is back, and he’s ditching the horns . At least this will give everyone a new batch of images to share whenever Hiddleston’s name enters Bond conversation again.