We don’t know what fans do in the Multiverse Of Madness, but we speculate when a new MCU trailer drops in this humble universe. Such is the case with one of Marvel’s loopiest heroes, Doctor Strange.

The latest trailer for Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness premiered just before Super Bowl LVI, and it’s not a moment too soon. While Stephen (as Peter Parker now calls him) is cleaning up the multiverse he helped slice up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, director Sam Raimi is returning to superhero movies to clean up the MCU.

Best known for the 2000s Spider-Man trilogy, which No Way Home recently folded into the MCU, Raimi hasn’t directed a film since 2013’s Oz The Great And Powerful. Since then, he’s focused on television, creating Ash Vs. Evil Dead, a spin-off of his beloved Evil Dead films, and the infamous “Golden Arm” show for Quibi.



Raimi is bringing some horror to the MCU with the help of the spooky Doctor Strange from Marvel’s What If…? animated series. Multiverse Of Madness leans into scares by not just having a Lovecraftian title but also a Lovecraftian squid cyclops while doubling down on the purplish glow we’ve come to expect from the Strange doctor.

In addition to continuing the stories started by WandaVision and No Way Home, the movie appears to introduce The Illuminati, a council of super-beings who secretly run the world. In the comics, the Illuminati features Strange, Tony Stark, T’Challa, Namor the Submariner, and Professor X, which is interesting because a guy that sounds a lot like Patrick Stewart makes his voice heard in the trailer.

Is this how Kevin Feige plans on bringing the X-Men to the MCU, or is it another fake multiverse fake out? We’ve already seen the Studio bring in ringers from other legacy franchises. So why not pull from Fox’s X-Men roster for some guest stars? After all, Disney owns that too.

Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness opens in theaters on May 6.