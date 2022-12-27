We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Allons-y! Ahead of Doctor Who’s return in the new year, the long-running series shares a new teaser for its set of specials celebrating 60 years of the Doctor, the TARDIS, and lots of timey-wimey adventures. The teaser reunites the beloved tenth Doctor (David Tennant) and his companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) for the first time since 2008.

When we last saw Donna, she was stripped of all the memories of her and the Doctor, in exchange for saving the universe. From then on, she’s lived a normal life, ignorant of her cross-space-and-time travels. That is—as we see in the trailer—until these long-forgotten memories begin to resurface.

“Sometimes, I think there’s something missing,” Donna says. “Like I had something lovely, and it’s gone.”

Tennant made his return to the popular series earlier this year, becoming the fourteenth iteration of the Time Lord. In the teaser, we see him set out for Donna once more, looking to save her from a newfound threat.

Neil Patrick Harris makes his Doctor Who debut as a whimsical (unnamed) new villain, who’s previously been teased as the “greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced.” Also appearing in the three-part special are Jacqueline King and Karl Collins as Sylvia Noble and Shaun Temple, respectively, as well as Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham.

Right at the end, we get a little look at Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) as the fifteenth Doctor, who will take over the series following Tennant’s three-part specials. With the specials, showrunner Russell T. Davie s makes his return to the Doctor Who universe and will serve as the head writer for Gatwa’s first season.

We still have a while to wait until the specials air, as they won’t arrive until November 2023, with the Gatwa-led season arriving sometime in 2024.