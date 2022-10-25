Disney+ has become the new international base for the U.K. series Doctor Who, marking a big change for the BBC institution. The move will coincide with David Tennant’s brief return to the saddle as Doctor No. 14 for three specials in 2023, before Ncuti Gatwa takes the reins as the fifteenth Doctor.



Gatwa announced the move this morning on Live With Kelly And Ryan. BBC will remain the Doctor Who’s home in its native UK and Ireland, with Disney+ attain ing the rights to stream everywhere else.



This new season has become to mark a hard reboot on the long-running series, so much so that this morning, BBC shared a new video with Gatwa, where he explains what being the Doctor means, what the TARDIS is, and more, for a new generation of viewers. BBC also unveiled a new logo for the show, which nods at the logo previously used from the years 1973-80.

Ncuti Gatwa’s Guide to Doctor Who | Q&A | Doctor Who

It’s this mix of classic elements of the series—as well as much-needed updates—which reignites promise in the sidelined sci-fi series. With showrunner Russell T. Davies returning to helm the series in its 60th year, many are hoping the once-beloved series will turn to form. Doctor Who’s making some really smart choices when it comes to reigniting interest for longtime fans of the series, as well as offering an entry point for a new generation of fans, and its arrival on Disney+ opens a whole new avenue for accessibility.

“I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds—with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK,” Davies said in a statement.