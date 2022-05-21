Bad news for fans of Doja Cat this week, as the rapper and singer revealed on social media on Friday that she’s dropping out of a number of planned summer festival spots and other performances, including The Weeknd’s upcoming After Hours Til Dawn tour. Doja Cat explained on Twitter yesterday afternoon that she will soon be undergoing surgery on her tonsils, and that, while the procedure is “routine,” she’s been forced to cancel appearances as her throat heals in the aftermath of the surgery.

A number of major performances are expected to be affected, per Rolling Stone, including a show at Alabama’s H angout F est, and, most notably, a July 31 headlining set at this summer’s Lollapalooza. The news comes as Doja Cat is still fresh off her first Grammy win (out of the eight she was nominated for this year), for Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance for “Kiss Me More” with SZA.

Anyone familiar with her win at this year’s ceremony—which saw her race back in to the auditorium to pick up her statue, opening with, “I’ve never taken such a fast piss in my life”—will know that the Hot Pink musician is thoroughly unafraid of a good overshare. Thus, those who would like to know the unflinching details of her current medical issues—the phrases “sucked all the juice out” and “ squoze all the goop out in dere” both feature prominently, vis a vis her throat —may direct their attentions over to her Twitter account. The short, non-extremely graphic version is that she’s apparently got an abscess on her tonsils that needs to be addressed. (She also declared her intent to give up vaping to help better manage her health.)

Doja Cat broke into the music business when she was just 17, on the strength of her single “So High.” She’s since produced three full studio albums, most recently releasing Planet Her in 2021.

