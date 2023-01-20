Dolly Parton joins star-studded 80 For Brady song collab

Dolly Parton has never lacked for A-list collaborators, but no one can deny she’s on a particular hot streak right now. After announcing a new rock album featuring music megastars like Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, and Steven Tyler, Parton has dropped another star-studded collaboration for the new film 80 For Brady.

“Gonna Be You” is written by industry legend Diane Warren, the film industry’s go-to songwriter (and an honorary Academy Award winner after 13 straight losses in the Best Original Song category). Alongside Parton, the song also features Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Belinda Carlisle, all of whom appear decked out in Patriots gear in the new music video.

The quartet of icons performing the track mirrors the quartet of icons starring in the film (that’s Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno). And, “Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!!” Diane Warren said in a statement (punctuation hers).

80 FOR BRADY | “Gonna Be You” Official Music Video

For Parton, it’s been more than 40 years since she performed a theme song for a film with Fonda and Tomlin, a little track called 9 To 5 (ever heard of it?). “I’m so excited to be a part of 80 for Brady and the Diane Warren title song for it. Working with Jane, Lily, and Sally Field again, my older pals that are in the movie, and then working with all the wonderful artists on the song and video, like Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry was a joy,” the country singer said in her own statement. “This is very exciting to me. I love feeling like I’m still part of something great and being with those gals that we know are great was a thrill.”

80 For Brady premieres in theaters on February 3— until then, you can enjoy this poppy ode to friendship any time you’d like.