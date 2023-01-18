Dolly Parton assembles rock and roll legends for her new album

When Dolly Parton was (reluctantly) inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, she vowed to make a rock album that would justify her presence on the roster. Now, the country music legend is making good on her vow, and announcing some high-profile rock collaborators joining her on the project, aptly titled Rock Star.

“I just didn’t feel like I had earned it but they explained to me why I was in it and all that so I said, ‘Well, if you insist on giving it to me, I’ll take it.’ But if I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’m gonna have to do something to earn it,” she explained during a recent appearance on The View. “ So I’m doing a rock and roll album, and I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me.”

Those stars include Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Cher, John Fogerty, Steve Perry, and Steven Tyler. Parton has also expressed hope to have Elton John, Jimmy Page, and Robert Plant on the album, as well as Mick Jagger— though she’s already covering The Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction” with collaborators P!NK and Brandi Carlisle.

Dolly Parton on Taking Her Love of Cooking To a New Level | The View

Parton previously spoke about the album— and teased some of the other cover songs she’ll be releasing— during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I thought, ‘If I’m ever gonna do it, now’s the time.’ It’s gonna come out next fall, and you know what I’m calling it? Rock Star. I am going to have some cameo people and a few originals,” she shared. “We’re gonna have a lot of great, iconic songs like ‘Purple Rain,’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,’ ‘Stairway to Heaven,’ and ‘Free Bird.’” In other words: get ready to rock.