Despite being a 1970's sex symbol, Burt Reynolds may have been decidedly unsexy at something: kissing. At least according to his former Smokey And The Bandits co-star and Oscar winner Sally Field, who dropped all the slobbery details on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

As is the set-up with Cohen’s delightfully chaotic show, the answer came via an audience-asked question, this time from the hard-hitting Mary Anne of New York. Setting up the question with Field’s named favorite on-screen kiss from James Garner in Murphy’s Romance (not so surprising from someone who starred in The Notebook), Mary Anne goes for the jugular: Who was Field’s worst kiss with a fellow actor?

“Okay, this is going to be a shocker, hold on folks,” forewarned the Norma Rae star, before dropping Reynolds’ name to a gasping audience. Yet, the situation continued to get worse , as Cohen brought up the fact that the two weren’t just acting in a film together but dating off-set as well.

“I try to look the other way and say, ‘that was just then,’ but he… it just was not something he did really well,” remarked Field, laughing as a clear indicator of Reynolds’ less than stellar smooching methods.



What were the issues Field faced against Reynolds and his kissing? Well, according to the actor, “a lot of drooling” was the main culprit. To which we, like the reactionary Watch What Happens Live audience members, exclaim “ ew” in empathy for what Field had to endure.

While not giving juicy, old Hollywood gossip with Andy Cohen, Field will star in the upcoming tear-jerker romance Spoiler Alert, as well as the bananas-looking New England Patriots football film 80 For Brady alongside Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Tom Brady himself.