Dolly Parton is on the list of nominees for this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Voting ends on April 29 and Parton is currently in the top five nominees, coming at fourth place, with Duran Duran taking the lead. But Parton, ever the legend, has decided to opt out of consideration because she doesn’t believe she “earned that right.”



Advertisement

In a post shared on social media, the iconic performer wrote:

“Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again—if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

Parton is certainly worthy of the honor and it’s a wonder why it took so long for her to be in the running for a spot in Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in the first place. But, at least, the silver lining here is her promise of “a great rock ‘n’ roll album.” As one of the best songwriters in the industry, Parton is definitely capable of making the genre switch seamlessly.

In other Parton news, she recently released a companion album for novel Run Rose Run (co-written with James Patterson), that she described in a tweet as a “collection of musical stories about dreamers and their journeys.”