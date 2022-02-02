Among those competing for this year’s induction into the Rock And Rock Hall Of Fame are Beck, Duran Duran, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest. These seven musicians join repeat nominees Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, the New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, and Dionne Warwick.

Eminem stands out this year as the only artist who’s earned a nomination in his first year of eligibility. Per the Hall Of Fame rules, a performer can only become a nominee 25 years after their first commercial recording. Eminem’s debut album, Infinite, was released in 1996. However, it wasn’t a huge commercial success, as the rapper sold the LP and cassette from the back of his car before joining Interscope Records. Beck has also a fairly recent eligibility period, the rocker only became eligible in 2019.

Parton’s also notable as she is the first-timer who’s waited the longest to get a nomination. The country darling made her debut in 1967 with Hello, I’m Dolly, and has been eligible since the early ‘90s. The icon has recorded over fifty albums over the course of her career.

Most of the 10 returning nominees have been through this song and dance many times before. For MC5, the band leads with the most number of misses as this is its sixth time in the running. For Rage Against the Machine, it’s the band’s fourth time competing for a slot in the Rock Hall of Fame. Kate Bush, the New York Dolls, Devo, and Judas Priest have all been nominated three times. But it’s only the second time up for Iron Maiden, Fela Kuti, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, and Eurythmics. Nearly all of the returning nominees were on the roster in the last two years.

Last year’s inductees consisted of Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, Tina Turner, LL Cool J, Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron, Todd Rundgren, and the Go-Go’s. According to Variety, of the 17 nominees, 5-7 will be voted in this year. Public voting has started today and will run through April 29. Fans can vote for their favorites at vote.rockhall.com or at the museum in Cleveland. The top artists from these votes will be place into a separate “fans ballot” alongside the one submitted from the music industry.

The official inductees will be announced in May.