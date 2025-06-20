Dolly Parton is still a Rockstar in new Mötley Crüe collab

Dolly Parton famously tried to turn down her nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on account of being a country star. When the Hall of Fame refused to not recognize her, Parton set about earning the nomination with her 2023 album Rockstar, a collection of rock songs and covers which features several high-profile rock collaborations. In a continuation of this theme, Parton has now teamed up with Mötley Crüe on a new version of their track “Home Sweet Home.”

The re-imagined single is part of the band’s upcoming release From The Beginning, described as the “definitive collection” of Mötley Crüe. It tells the story of the band “through their hits,” including “all the highlights” plus the new “Home Sweet Home.” Proceeds from the single will benefit Covenant House, a nonprofit organization that “provides refuge to youth facing abuse, homelessness, and trafficking—and the long-term support they need to heal,” per the org. (It’s “a cause close to our hearts,” the band says on its website.) The music video includes facts and statistics pertinent to the organization’s work.

“‘Home Sweet Home’ was first released in 1985 as a single from our Theatre Of Pain album. For an icon like Dolly Parton to sing on a song that has not only meant so much to us but to all the fans through the years, is a career high that means a lot to us. We couldn’t be happier to celebrate the 40th anniversary of ‘Home Sweet Home’ in this special way, and we’re excited to share this version of the song with all the Dolly and Mötley fans around the world,” the group said in a joint statement (via Billboard). “That we were able to unite with Dolly to raise awareness for homeless youth and the amazing work of Covenant House, which provides them safe housing and care, makes it even more special. We hope you’ll enjoy ‘Home Sweet Home’ featuring Dolly Parton as much as Dolly and we enjoyed creating it.”

Parton is a highly sought-after collaborator; on Rockstar alone she worked with the likes of Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John and more. Since then, she’s added duets with Post Malone and Sabrina Carpenter under her belt. “It was an honor and a joy working in the studio on Mötley Crüe’s 40th Anniversary re-release of ‘Home Sweet Home,'” she said in her statement about the latest collab. “I was so pleased that they would ask me to sing on such a classic.” From The Beginning drops September 12; you can listen to the new song below.