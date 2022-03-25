It’s been over a year since rumors of Malia Obama’s involvement in one of Donald Glover’s upcoming projects for Amazon first began swirling, and now there’s finally been confirmation from the man himself.

At the premiere event for the third season of Glover’s Emmy-winning series Atlanta, he shared some insight into what it’s been like working with the el dest Obama child.

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” Glover tells Vanity Fair. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” he adds. “Her writing style is great.”

Last year, Glover signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Studios, under which the project is being made. The series, potentially called Hive, is slated to focus on a “Beyonce-like figure.” Playwright Janine Nabers is also in the writing room, along with Glover’s brother and frequent collaborator Stephen Glover.

“Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers room. And for sure, she definitely has a unique perspective on everything,” Stephen says. “So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”

Stephen also reminds us that Malia’s just like everyone else—only with a former president for a dad. “We can’t be easy on her just because she’s the [former] president’s daughter,” he quips before adding , “Nah, she’s very down to earth, and cool. So, it’s not a problem at all. She has a lot of good ideas. She’s great. She’s just a regular person like everybody else.”

At 23, Malia’s been working toward a career in Hollywood for years, working for the Weinstein Company back in 2017. She also had a stint on Halle Berry’s Extant in 2014 as a production assistant, followed by HBO’s Girls in 2015.