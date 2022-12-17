In the lead-up to Amazing Spider-Man, a lot of fans rallied around the idea of having noted nerd Donald Glover strap on the web-shooters, with the popularity of the campaign inspiring writer Brian Michael Bendis to later create Miles Morales for the Ultimate Spider-Man comic. Since then, “Donald Glover should play Spider-Man” has been the genesis for multiple meta Easter eggs, including Glover’s Community character Troy wearing Spidey pajamas in one episode, Glover voicing Miles in Disney XD’s Ultimate Spider-Man, and Glover even showing up in the MCU as Aaron Davis, Miles Morales’ uncle. Hell, the shot of Troy dressed as Spider-Man was even an Easter egg in Into The Spider-Verse.

Now, a decade after all of this started, Donald Glover is finally making a damn Spider-Man movie… except it’s a Spider-Man-adjacent movie from Sony Pictures, like Tom Hardy’s Venom, where Spidey will probably not appear in any way. Unlike Venom, which was about a fan-favorite character with a big following, Glover’s movie will be about the Hypno-Hustler, a D-tier Marvel bad guy (and that’s being generous) who can control people with music. Glover is going to star in the movie, which probably means he’s playing the Hypno-Hustler, with a Hollywood Reporter story suggesting that the movie could be “anything from a disco period piece to a re-imagined modern hip-hop version or even a cyberpunk future play.”

All we know about the pitch is that the script will be written by Myles Murphy, son of Eddie Murphy, whose only real presence on the internet is on websites that list the personal details of celebrities and their family members. He’s… a Scorpio? As of October 2021 he was 28? He’s 178 centimeters tall? So that’s… fascinating?

Anyway, this officially blows the door off of Sony’s library of Spider-Man-related characters. If Madame Web and Hypno-Hustler are on the table, then nobody is too obscure to carry a movie.