Sony’s stringing us along again.



After delaying Venom: Let There Be Carnage several times, then dela ying Morbius only to re-release after it bombed, Sony’s giving the old Sony bump to Madame Web. Per Variety, the movie, primed initially to open in the middle of summer 2023, is moving to the fall. So instead , they’re dropping a horror movie in summer, when it would probably make sense to release it in the fall. Anyway, Madame Web will now open on October 6, 2023, while Insidious 5 will take the Web’s original spot in July 2023.



We assume that Madame Web was always destined to be a placeholder because why in God’s name would Sony sandwich one of their fake Spider-Man movies in between Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels? Answer: they’re not.

Insidious 5 will play as counter-programing to whatever superhero movie is in theaters and Indiana Jones 5. Though, it’s fair to assume that people will have already seen, disliked, and forgotten about Indiana Jones 5 by the time Insidious 5 rolls to town. That’s how things go in “ H ot F ourth S equel S ummer.”

Advertisement

W e still don’t know what to make of Madame Web. Lime enthusiast and Jane Austen lightning rod ‌Dakota Johnson stars as the mystical Madame Web, who is kind of like Spider-Man’s personal fortune teller. Of course, how you make a movie about Spider-Man’s spiritual adviser without Spider-Man is beyond us (but probably not beyond Madame Web). We assume they figured it out. If not, they did assemble a strong cast, including Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Tahir Rahim, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott, to distract us . Finally, a movie that allows us to wonder how Adam Scott would’ve been as Spider-Man.

As for the “currently untitled Sony and Marvel Universe film” in Variety’s report, it’s been delayed until June 2024. We can only assume that that’s a Spider-Man movie, but at the end of the day, aren’t they all just Spider-Man movies.