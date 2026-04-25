Donnie Yen says his John Wick spin-off has finally started filming
The Ip Man star hopped on social media to confirm that Caine—which he's both starring in and directing—has finally begun.Donnie Yen in John Wick: Chapter 4, Screenshot: YouTube
2023’s John Wick: Chapter 4 was not shy about trying to set up somebody—anybody!—to extend out the action franchise and take some of the pressure off of star Keanu Reeves’ poor, brutalized knees. That most especially included martial arts legend Donnie Yen and his character Caine, who managed to exit the film as not only one of the only people to ever survive a gun fight with John Wick, but with lots of hints that he could go on to a whole bunch of other convoluted action adventures where people say things like “The Table must be acquiesced to, or The High Ombudsman will be most displeased.”
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