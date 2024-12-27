Keanu says his heart wants John Wick 5, but "my knees are saying you can't" Keanu Reeves, who turned 60 this year, sounds genuinely unsure whether his body could take a fifth John Wick movie

Opening with a caveat that you can “never say never” in Hollywood, Keanu Reeves responded to questions about making another John Wick movie this week by saying he doesn’t feel like his body is up for it anymore. “My heart does,” Reeves told CBS News, “But my knees are saying right now, ‘You can’t do another John Wick.”

Reeves, 60 despite looking like Keanu Reeves, was mostly there to stump for his role in the current Sonic The Hedgehog 3, where he plays Shadow, the answer to non-hypothetical question “What if Sonic The Hedgehog was angrier, and had a gun?” CBS Mornings host Nate Burleson was polite enough to hold off on asking any Wick questions until the end of the interview, but he did have to toss out the one, while also noting that Reeves will be reprising the role of the Baba Yaga for a (presumably knee-friendly) appearance in 2025 spin-off movie Ballerina. Reeves, for his part, seems genuinely a little sad to shoot the idea down, although if you want to understand the joy of Keanu, watch the way the semi-sarcastic, uber-chipper way he lights up when Sonic director Jeff Fowler reminds him that his aging body will never stop him from playing Shadow: “Thanks, Jeff!”

Of course, people who watched John Wick: Chapter 4 might be a little confused about all this, given how that movie ends. (That fukn also bends over backwards to set up like three different characters who could conceivably helm their own spin-offs, but the heart is going to want the Keanu Reeves it wants.) But we’d also point to the big fat stacks of money that all four Wick movies made—as well as the fact that director Chad Stahelski and Reeves seem to genuinely get a kick out of how much crazy shit they can get away with. Too bad Reeves’ knees seem to have veto power at the moment.