The Doom Patrol is back, and this season they’ll be cleaning up their act and pivoting to dignity and class. No, just kidding, HBO Max’s underdog superhero team— returning on December 8, 2022— is as raunchy and irreverent as ever. There are sentient singing butts in this trailer!

When last we left our heroes, they had reluctantly decided to become actual heroes, after a few seasons’ worth of near-accidental teamwork to save the day. The fourth season “starts when the team unexpectedly travels to the future and finds an unwelcome surprise,” per a press release. “Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?”

The new teaser promises a lot of Doom Patrol classics, like freaky science (which appears to have created those vicious, violent literal assholes) and outrageous humor (the assholes stage a choreographed version of “Shipoopi” from The Music Man). There also looks to be some good bonding for the world’s wackiest found family, or, as the press release describes them, “Part support group, part Super Hero team.”

Doom Patrol Season 4 | Official Teaser | HBO Max

Doom Patrol’s crack team includes Oscar hopeful Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele a.k.a. Robotman, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor a.k.a. Negative Man, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, April Bowlby as Rita Far a.k.a. Elasti-Woman, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone a.k.a. Cyborg, and the newest addition to the gang, Michelle Gomez as Laura de Mille a.k.a. Madame Rouge. The series also stars Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk (the latter two actors being the physical stand-ins for Robotman and Negative Man).

With all that HBO Max upheaval earlier this year— particularly as it pertains to DC Entertainment— the future of Doom Patrol was looking a bit uncertain, especially since new head honcho David Zaslav emphasized a focus on theatrical releases for DC heroes. But the coast is clear so far for HBO Max’s current live-action DC series , Titans and Doom Patrol. In fact, the streamer is advertising these upcoming episodes (two episodes on December 8, “followed by one episode weekly through January 5”) as “Season 4 Part 1.” Part two will air later in 2023 with “an additional six new episodes,” according to the release. More Doom is always welcome!