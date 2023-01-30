After hitting theaters last November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally be available to watch at home this week. Starting tomorrow, the latest big-screen installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be available through digital retailers as well as streaming on Disney+, followed by 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases on February 7. The digital and physical editions will come with bonus features including a gag reel, deleted scenes, and audio commentary from the filmmakers. The A.V. Club has an exclusive premiere of one of the previously unseen clips from the film.



[Spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]

The new scene, titled “Outside The Scope,” follows Okoye (Danai Gurira) shortly after Queen Ramonda (Oscar-nominee Angela Bassett) removes her from her post as the leader of the Dora Milaje. Of course, as previously seen in 2018's Black Panther, her sense of duty to the Wakandan royal family is incredibly strong, and the former general can’t stand idly by when Shuri (Letitia Wright) is still missing after an encounter with Namor (Tenoch Huerta). Okoye is prepared to go on her own mission to retrieve the princess from Talokan, but she meets some resistance in the form of her recent co-workers and the king’s guard.

“Okoye, you trained us, all of us,” Ayo (Florence Kasumba) tells her. “Do not make us spill your blood.”



While everyone eventually stands down, it’s a tense moment. The scene also poses the question of what would have happened if Okoye had arrived in Talokan first, rather than Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, whose rescue mission ended up leading to further conflict between the two fictional nations.

The A.V. Club’s review called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “A meditation on grief that aspires to exercise as many emotional and intellectual muscles as the physical ones that ripple across its superheroes.” Wakanda Forever is still playing in select theaters, and comes to Digital February 1 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 7.