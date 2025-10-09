Judge dismisses Drake's "legally incoherent" "Not Like Us" suit against UMG
A federal judge dismissed Drake's suit over Kendrick Lamar's blockbuster diss track.Screenshot: YouTube
Certified Lover Boy? Certified not going to trial.
A federal judge dismissed Drake’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” today. Per Billboard, Judge Jeannette Vargas found that the “seven-track rap battle” between the two rappers was a “war of words” with “incendiary language and offensive accusations” that wouldn’t lead any “reasonable listener” to accept the lyrics as fact. Drake initially sued UMG for defamation in January, claiming that Lamar’s insult against him—that he was a “certified pedophile”—in the diss track would stick in the minds of fans. Still, in the fine art of the rap battle, there must be room for hyperbole, she found. In addition to not violating the law, the judge found that some of Champagne Papi’s case was “legally incoherent.”