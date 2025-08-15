Drake's record label thinks he's being "ridiculous" with "Not Like Us" lawsuit

The overwhelming popularity of “Not Like Us” (and his decisive rap battle loss) bothered Drake so much he filed a lawsuit about it. Not against Kendrick Lamar, who uttered the allegedly defamatory statements (“certified pedophile”), but against Universal Music Group, the parent company of Drake’s own label Republic Records. UMG has reacted to this suit with exasperation, pointing out that Drake is only mad because he lost (after all, he was happy enough to accuse Lamar of domestic abuse in his own songs). But Drake insists that the whole thing was a conspiracy to “devalue” his brand, and this week his team tried to apply pressure so that UMG would hand over emails and texts from its CEO Lucian Grainge regarding “Not Like Us.”

In the filing, Drake continues to float the idea that UMG (under Grainge’s direction) used “deceptive business practices” to boost “Not Like Us.” The documents assert that Grainge is “well known for the ‘encouragement of competition between the UMG record labels,'” and states Drake “has reason to believe that Grainge was personally involved in decisions made regarding the marketing and promotion of the Recording around its release.” His lawyers dubiously point to Grainge celebrating in the crowd when “Not Like Us” won a Grammy as evidence of his involvement, and decry “UMG’s self-serving, unsupported, and untested factual averments as to its CEO’s lack of ‘meaningful involvement’ (whatever that may mean)” in the release of the track.

On Thursday, Grainge himself responded that it “makes no sense whatsoever” that he’d be involved with the release of any single song (per Billboard). “The proposition that I am in the weeds as to the release and promotion of any particular sound recording, from the thousands of UMG releases throughout the world, is farcical,” he wrote. “I would like to make it quite clear that I had never heard the recording ‘Not Like Us,’ nor ever saw the corresponding cover art or music video, until after they were released. The proposition that I was involved in, much less responsible for, reviewing and approving the content of ‘Not Like Us,’ its cover art or music video, or for determining or directing the promotion of those materials, is groundless and indeed ridiculous.”

Similarly, UMG lawyer Rollin Ransom added, “The premise of Drake’s motion—that he could not have lost a rap battle unless it was the product of some imagined secret conspiracy going to the top of UMG’s corporate structure—is absurd. Sir Lucian is the CEO of a multinational enterprise; his days are spent determining and implementing global strategy, not vetting individual tracks or album covers or driving the release and promotional plans for any one recording.”

UMG attorneys deemed Drake’s attempts to get his hands on Grainge’s and UMG’s documents and information “a transparent attempt” to harass the company and its boss “out of spite.” Grainge, meanwhile, said he’s used to the kind of lawsuits that seek to “waste my and UMG’s time and resources with discovery of the sort that Drake is seeking here.” Probably not a good sign when the person you’re suing reacts like you’re a spoiled child throwing a tantrum, right?