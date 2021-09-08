What starts as a dream come true for fashion student Eloise turns into a tale of murder and mystery in Last Night In Soho, the forthcoming psychological thriller from Edgar Wright.

Advertisement

Eloise (Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie) moves to Soho in London, eyes glittering with star-studded fantasies of the neighborhood, and wishing she could have experienced it in the ‘60s. After moving into her apartment she begins to enter what she thinks is only a dream, where she becomes a glamorous star named Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy). However, the lines between dreams and reality blur as Eloise experiences Sandy’s murder first-hand from her bed. Eloise begins connecting the dots to a real murder case and sets off after Sandy’s murderer, who remains a free man.

The full cast includes: Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, and Synnøve Karlsen. Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun Of The Dead, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World) serves as director and co-wrote Last Night In Soho with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Penny Dreadful).

Harcourt McKenzie’s most recent work includes: Jojo Rabbit, The Justice Of Bunny King, and Old. She will appear in Jane Campion’s new film, The Power Of The Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. Taylor-Joy’s career started in Robert Eggers’ The Witch, in which she played a young colonial girl named Thomasin. Last year, her star rose further when she played chess prodigy Beth Harmon in the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, earning her an Emmy nomination. Her forthcoming projects include the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa, and The Menu opposite Nicholas Hoult. She’s teamed up with Eggers once more for the Viking revenge thriller The Northman, and the two are reportedly working on a Nosferatu adaptation together.

Last Night In Soho arrives in theaters on October 29.