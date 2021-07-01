Last Night In Soho Photo : Focus Features

Whatever psychological terrors that await Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie are going to have to wait on account of sandworms. Edgar Wright’s upcoming thriller Last Night In Soho, which stars the VVitch and the Leave No Tracer , is the latest theatrical delay as studios move their releases to the end of the year. As a result, the movie will now celebrate its first night out one week later, moving from October 22 to October 29, reports Bloody Disgusting.



Advertisement

October 22 has become something of a storied date for studios. Even with Last Night In Soho’s early exit, the date still will play host to the release of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Jackass 4, and the long-awaited first part of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Well, actually, all those movies are long-awaited. The theater closures delayed both Dune and The French Dispatch. Jackass 4, on the other hand, took more than a decade because of how detrimental making Jackass movies are to the cast’s health.



Instead of facing off against major arthouse and blockbuster releases, something that Wright’s movies sit comfortably between, Last Night In Soho will open against Antlers, a horror movie from, curiously enough, Crazy Heart and Hostiles director Scott Cooper. The rest of October is nothing to scoff at either, with the release of Sopranos prequel The Many Saints Of Newark; the new James Bond, No Time To Die; Ridley Scott’s Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunion special, The Last Duel; and the improbable yet inevitable return of Michael Myers in Halloween Kills.



As for Last Night In Soho, which is ostensibly the point of this post, the movie looks like a colorful De Palma-esque thriller. Here’s the synopsis: “A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.”

To any venture capitalists re ading , October would be a great time to relaunch MoviePass.









