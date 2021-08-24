A24 struck gold with Robert Eggers’ 2015 folk horror film The Witch. Not only did it give the fledgling studio a leg up in the horror world, which would become the studio’s bread and butter, but it also made stars of Anya Taylor-Joy and director Robert Eggers. For a horror movie set in the 17th century with dialogue no one can decipher, it’s not a bad feat.

Since the film’s release, Eggers went on to even greater success, directing Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse for A24, while Taylor-Joy went on to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit. The pair will again team up for next year’s The Northman, but in an L.A. Times profile on the actor, the Times relayed that they would also be remaking the classic horror film Nosferatu.



For those unfamiliar with F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent film Nosferatu or Werner Herzog’s 1979 version Nosferatu The Vampyre, it’s essentially the story of Dracula. In the 1922 version, Count Orlock (Max Schreck) lures Thomas Cutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his castle under the guise of a real estate deal. Unfortunately for Hutter, Orlock is a vampire who moves into Hutter’s town and begins terrorizing his wife Ellen ( Greta Schröder) , which we assume is the role for Taylor-Joy. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to watch Nosferatu, either version, here it is. It is unknown whether the film will tie into the NOS4A2 universe, but we’re going to go ahead and say it doesn’t.

Nosferatu is something that Eggers has been eyeing for years. It was even announced as his first project after The Witch broke out at Sundance. Then, back in 2019, he told Den Of Geek, “Look, I spent so many years and so much time, just so much blood on it, yeah, it would be a real shame if it never happened,” Eggers says. He then adds, “But also, I don’t know, maybe Nosferatu doesn’t need to be made again, even though I’ve spent so much time on that.” Well, if the Times profile is to be believed, he’s given that last thought up.

