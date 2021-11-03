Despite all the public squabbling with star Vin Diesel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson still wants to stay in the Fast & Furious family. In a recent interview with Sirius XM, the star said that he pitched a Hobbs & Shaw sequel the studio reportedly “loved.” Stranger still, he tells Sirius that this wouldn’t be your daddy’s Fast & Furious movie, but rather the “antithesis of what Fast And Furious movies generally are.”



To the layperson, the antithesis of Fast And Furious means slow and happy, but to The Rock, it implies getting away from the serialized, soap operatics of the whole thing (also known as “the fun part”). Johnson clarifies that the antithesis of Fast & Furious is “the quintessential Hobbs movie.”



“So when it comes to Hobbs & Shaw, which we loved making that movie, there’s an idea that I had that I called Donna Langley, called our writer Chris Morgan, our producer Hiram Garcia. And I said, ‘I have this idea and this direction for Hobbs.’ And I pitched it and they all loved it. It would be the antithesis of what Fast And Furious movies generally are in that they continue to go on and go on and go on. In this case, I still want to do the quintessential Hobbs movie. That, without giving it away, you watch a man walk off into the sunset. Donna loved it and they’ve been wonderful partners at Universal, but I said, ’You know, we have an opportunity here, I think to go against the grain and let’s disrupt things a little bit, and let’s create a movie within the Fast And Furious world that is unexpected, that I think people will go, ‘Oh man, like, wow, thank you for that.’”

Of course, the quintessential Hobbs movie is Fast Five, with the Johnson vehicle Hobbs & Shaw representing, perhaps, the least essential Hobbs movie—edging out The Fate Of The Furious by a hair, in spite of the overwhelmingly bald-headed aesthetics of the franchise.

Nevertheless, even though all the Universal executives and Fast & Furious writers he talked to love the idea (and probably want to stay in the Dwayne Johnson business), Johnson says that his next project must have “the Moses effect.”



Much like how Moses parted the Red Sea, The Rock picks projects that have “an ability to push all other projects to the side.” Just to clarify, he said this in reference to a question about whether or not a San Andreas 2 would happen.

Does Hobbs & Shaw 2 or San Andreas 2: San Francisco have “the Moses effect?” Can these projects, with an outstretched hand, deliver The Rock’s current slate from bondage, like Jungle Cruise and Red Notice before? Only time will tell.



[via Collider]







