Conspiracy theories are all fun and games until those interested in them start to think they’re actually real. Take, for example, Demi Lovato, who has now progressed from the stage of “creating two distinct TV shows about aliens” (or, “ETs,” we guess) to “shilling for a conspiracy website that hosts documentaries about New World Order lizard people ruling the planet.”

Lovato announced this career move/ascent into cosmic understanding through an Instagram post that shows them holding up a phone with the Gaia app open on it next to a caption reading: “Thrilled to be a @wearegaia ambassador ✨ Understanding the world around us (the known and the unknown) is so exciting to me! Check out my stories to learn more!”

As Lovato themself would surely encourage, we sought to look beyond the surface of a website that advertises itself as “the largest resource of consciousness expanding videos.”



Just past the yoga and meditation videos, there’s a wealth of exceptional material that ranges from videos by a guy who says he lived in Atlantis during a past life and a smattering of ancient alien and UFO conspiracy stuff to entire categories devoted to “forbidden science” and “cabals.”

A press release states that “Lovato’s fascination with Gaia was sparked by their introduction to one of its show hosts Dr. Steven Greer” as well as “several profound experiences practicing Dr. Greer’s meditation protocols intended to make contact with extraterrestrials ....”



Lovato says they’re “excited to be one of Gaia’s first celebrity ambassadors and honored to join a platform I have been a fan of for some time.”

“Understanding the world around us, both known and unknown, and diving deeper into areas that expand our consciousness is exciting to me,” they continue, “and I am honored to be able to be a part of a community of people who want to do the same.”

The Daily Beast points out that Lovato’s “handpicked favorite” shows from the site include “a series positing that Atlantis was real and that humanity is living in the aftermath of a battle between giants and lizard-like ‘reptilians.’” The article also explains that Gaia has “been called a ‘hub for QAnon,’ with QAnon promoters flocking to the platform after facing crackdowns from other websites.”

Knowing this, we’ll stay clear of Gaia, which has obviously been tainted by outside influence, and just continue to follow the traditional research path of non-corporate truth seekers: Getting super high and watching X-Files then posting on message boards about YouTube videos where Queen Elizabeth II totally grows scales for a frame or two if you squint hard enough.



