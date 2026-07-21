Ryan Reynolds begins threatening De4dpool

The Marvel machine is grinding back to life with the new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday and the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. For haters and fans alike, it’s an exciting time to share opinions about Thor, but what of the guy who points out how dumb all this is during the movie? Where’s the patron saint of comment section snark? Where’s Deadpool? Well, now that the It Ends With Us drama has subsided, Blake Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, has a new place to shoehorn in jokes about Justin Baldoni: Deadpool 4.

Speaking at Fanatics Fest, the only place where sports fans can truly be themselves, Reynolds reflected on Deadpool “deep cuts” from the comics that are missing from the movies. He dropped a few names, including Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza and Gerry Duggan, before saying, “There’s stuff upcoming. There’s eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. It’s going to be great.” However, Deadpool 4 probably requires getting through the next two Avengers cycles, as the Cinematic Universe needs some housecleaning before they have Deadpool come in and shit all over it.

The last Deadpool movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, was one of the few unqualified successes of the last few MCU phases. The film earned over $1.3 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever to feature a bunch of jokes specifically for people who read Ain’t It Cool News in 2007. Whether Dead-, Nice-, or Dogpool will end up in Doomsday is still a Mysterypool. Though Reynolds has been teasing the Merc with the Mouth as one of the 400 cameos in the film, he has yet to confirm his participation. Believe us, if he’s in the movie, you won’t miss him. He’ll be the one pointing out that Dr. Doom and Tony Stark have the same Black Sabbath t-shirt.