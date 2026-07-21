Ryan Reynolds begins threatening De4dpool
The Merc with the Mouth's last film appearance, Deadpool & Wolverine, was the MCU's most successful Phase Five entry.Screenshot: YouTube
The Marvel machine is grinding back to life with the new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday and the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. For haters and fans alike, it’s an exciting time to share opinions about Thor, but what of the guy who points out how dumb all this is during the movie? Where’s the patron saint of comment section snark? Where’s Deadpool? Well, now that the It Ends With Us drama has subsided, Blake Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, has a new place to shoehorn in jokes about Justin Baldoni: Deadpool 4.
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