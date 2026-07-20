Great, now Kevin Feige feels like a "gigantic loser" over fumbling the Blade bag The MCU's Blade launched into development in 2019, shortly after star Mahershala Ali won an Oscar for Green Book.

Hope you’re happy, everyone. Echoing the more critical and personal assessments of the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel chief Kevin Feige has declared himself a “gigantic loser” for fumbling the bag on Blade. A movie based on Marvel’s ultra-cool daywalking vampire hunter, Blade, was in development for years, with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the duster and Bassam Tariq in the director’s chair. After Tariq exited in 2022, the project entered a state of constant rejiggering as screenwriters played musical chairs to get the project out of its coffin and biting some necks. Yet the movie never rose from the grave. Speaking to host Josh Horowitz of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Feige said what many nerds on the internet have said about Feige in the past: “I am feeling like a gigantic loser and failure that we didn’t get off the ground with Mahershala.” Feige’s meditations on loss and failure also seemingly put to rest any lingering anticipation for an MCU reboot of the Blade mythos that has lingered since Ali won his Oscar for Green Book in 2019. Still, Feige declared it “very exciting” to land the consolation prize of Wesley Snipes, for Deadpool And Wolverine. It’s still hard to fathom that Channing Tatum’s Gambit ended up in the MCU before Ali’s Blade.