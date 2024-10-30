Fantastic Beasts' Newt Scamander will return… as a theme park Easter egg Free from the Fantastic Beasts movies, Newt Scamander may have landed a job as a “glimpse” at Universal’s upcoming Florida theme park.

After paying for the Crimes Of Grindelwald and discovering the Secrets Of Dumbledore, the Fantastic Beasts series took a backseat to J.K. Rowling’s latest pet project: Transphobia. The bad press was one thing, but it’s not like the post-Potter prequel trilogy was swimming along before Rowling went all in on hate. The firing of Johnny Depp meant recasting the iconic character Grindelwald with a much better actor, damaging the series beyond resuscitation. The drop-off in interest between movies two and three was stark. So much so that we’re not entirely sure readers believe us when we say there was a third Fantastic Beasts movie. No, seriously. It came out and only made $407 million. However, each movie earned roughly $200 million less than the last, and no amount of transphobia, recasting, or “Franchise Repairo” spells were going to fix that.

But what will come of the Wizarding World’s most beloved citizen, Newt Scamander? Speaking to ComicBook.com, Eddie Redmayne, the Oscar-winning actor who spent his best years trying to collect little monsters in a small—were the Fantastic Beasts movies just Pokémon? Anyway, when ComicBook asked if fans had seen the last of Scamander, Redmayne ripped the Band-Aid off without warning. “I think they probably have, yeah.” Welcome to the real world, jackass. No more Scamander.

“That’s as far as I know,” he continued. “You’d have to speak to the people at Warner Bros. and J.K. Rowling,” who, as we know, is busy posting about trans people on X, the everything website that also used to be functional.

After recognizing how “frank” his answer was, Redmayne eased fan concerns the only way he knows, saying Scamander is nothing more than a “glimpse” now. “He may come back in a glimpse in the Universal World in Florida that they’re opening up. You may catch a glimpse of what he was up to in Paris.”

There you have it, readers. Be sure to keep an eye out for a glimpse of Scamander whenever Universal World opens its Fantastic Beasts quadrant. Rest assured, whatever Scamander is doing down there, it’s as canon as wizards taking shits on the floor, like dogs.