Pete Davidson has a new on screen mother: Edie Falco. Peacock announced at the NBCUniversal upfront on Monday that Falco will star alongside the comedian in his autobiographical sitcom, Bupkis.

Per Deadline, the Emmy winner told Davidson at the event that she is “so excited to be playing your mother.” Referencing her most famous role, The Sopranos alum joked: “Finally, I get to play an overwhelmed mother of two living in a world of corruption. Except this time, it’s Staten Island.”



Davidson undoubtedly wins some family brownie points for the collection of esteemed actors he’s hired to portray his mom across his projects. Before Falco, Oscar winner Marisa Tomei took on the role in Judd Apatow’s The King Of Staten Island, another “fictionalized version” of Davidson’s life.



For his part, the Saturday Night Live star (and Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend) made some typically self-deprecating jokes to promote the new show, saying he was “here so the media will finally start paying attention to me,” according to Deadline. He also poked fun at the NBCU streamer, teasing: “I can’t believe we are going to be on Peacock, the streamer that is responsible for so so many great shows like MacGruber and the reruns of The Office. So look out for our new show streaming on the ‘Cock.”



The series (which will feature “unapologetically R-rated storytelling,” Deadline reports) comes from SNL boss Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Universal Television. Andrew Singer, Erin David, and Davidson’s longtime pal Dave Sirus will also executive produce, with Judah Miller signed on as showrunner.



No word yet as to who will play Davidson’s sister (a role filled by Maude Apatow in The King Of Staten Island) nor any of his many famous paramours. We’ll have to wait and see just how autobiographical Bupkis gets in that regard.