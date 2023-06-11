Even if you like the Marvel movies (a perfectly valid opinion, and don’t let anyone bully you into thinking otherwise!), it can be a lot of fun when a longtime Marvel actor has finished putting in their time and no longer feels beholden to the Disney machine and can just be a real person who says whatever they want. Mark Ruffalo earned that freedom through brute force and by playing a character so integral to the movies that he can apparently never be replaced, no matter what he says, even though it has happened to that specific character many times.

WandaVision star and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness villain Elizabeth Olsen—a woman who has been through more for the MCU than most, if only because of the accent they made her do in Age Of Ultron—has officially reached the DGAF stage of her Marvel career. Late in May, she offered her very telling “just give them one” advice to aspiring mega-budget tentpole actors, and now she’s saying that she couldn’t especially care less if she never heard from Marvel again.

Advertisement

This came up during a chat with The White Lotus’ Meghann Fahy for Variety’s “Actors On Actors” series, when Fahy asked her if she missed playing Wanda:

No, I don’t. I think it’s been almost 10 years of playing her. And I’ve loved it. And I think the reason why I am not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I’m really proud of what we were able to do. I think WandaVision was a really surprising opportunity.

Advertisement Advertisement

She also added that she would still be “proud of what we made” if someone called her up and told her she was “fired from Marvel movies.” These days, she says she’s more interested in trying to “load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all.” In other words, she’d be fine never doing another Marvel movies, and she wants to do other things so people stop thinking of her as a Marvel actor first.

And hey, good for her. Everyone should just live their lives, even if that means making Marvel movies or not making Marvel movies or liking Marvel movies or not liking Marvel movies.