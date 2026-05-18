Anne Hathaway to remain aboard the nostalgia train with Ella Enchanted series The Devil Wears Prada star will executive produce a Disney+ adaptation of her 2004 film.

After making a ton of money together in The Devil Wears Prada 2, Anne Hathaway is staying in the Disney business, and we’re not just talking about the potential (read: inevitable) Princess Diaries 3. According to Deadline, Hathaway will executive produce a Disney+ series based on her 2004 film Ella Enchanted (loosely based on Gail Carson Levine’s 1997 book of the same name). The original wasn’t even a Disney movie but a Miramax one, but the series will be co-produced by Miramax Television and Paramount Television Studios for Disney+. (For what it’s worth, Buena Vista International distributed the original film internationally.)