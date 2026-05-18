Anne Hathaway to remain aboard the nostalgia train with Ella Enchanted series

The Devil Wears Prada star will executive produce a Disney+ adaptation of her 2004 film.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 18, 2026 | 3:39pm
Screenshot: Miramax/YouTube
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Anne Hathaway to remain aboard the nostalgia train with Ella Enchanted series

After making a ton of money together in The Devil Wears Prada 2, Anne Hathaway is staying in the Disney business, and we’re not just talking about the potential (read: inevitable) Princess Diaries 3. According to Deadline, Hathaway will executive produce a Disney+ series based on her 2004 film Ella Enchanted (loosely based on Gail Carson Levine’s 1997 book of the same name). The original wasn’t even a Disney movie but a Miramax one, but the series will be co-produced by Miramax Television and Paramount Television Studios for Disney+. (For what it’s worth, Buena Vista International distributed the original film internationally.)

Ella Enchanted follows the teenage Ella of Frell, who was cursed by a well-meaning but obtuse fairy godmother to always be obedient. The 2004 film, which also starred Minnie Driver, Vivica A. Fox, and Hugh Dancey, is a charming fairy tale pastiche that popped up in the post-Shrek era, winking at tropes like evil stepmothers and sisters, handsome princes, and magical talking objects and animals. The new series seems like it’ll take a page out of the Wednesday playbook, sending Ella to a boarding school (which was not a feature of the original film) after the death of her mother. Ilana Wolpert is set to write and Beth Schwartz set to showrun. As of now, it doesn’t sound like Hathaway will have any on-screen involvement, though it could be a fun turn to see her as an evil stepmother or a deranged fairy godmother.

 
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