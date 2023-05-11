A scant six months after agreeing to abide by a Twitter poll that told him that a majority of respondents would really like him to stop running the social media service (or, at least, stop running it straight into the ground) , Elon Musk has finally gotten around to doing that. Well, sort of: Musk announced that he’s hired a new CEO for the company, who’ll be ready to take on the job in about six weeks. So, we’ve all got that to look forward to.

With characteristic game show host vibes, Musk refused to name his candidate, revealing only that the person in question is a woman. Musk, meanwhile, says he’ll move over to focusing solely on technical aspects at the company, rather than trying to set policy. (We will believe this when we see it, and probably not actually then, but it’s at least pleasantly on the public record now .) Meanwhile, Tesla investors appear to have breathed at least a small sigh of relief today, with the company’s stock price jumping up immediately on news that its CEO would no longer be spending quite so much of his day finding ways to troll extremely successful horror authors or whispering the phrase “woke mind virus” into the mirror.

Musk bought Twitter back in October of 2022, after several months of trying very hard not to buy it, at least at the price he’d originally agreed to pay for it. His tenure as the company’s owner and CEO has been, we write in our most neutral voice, eventful, with an enormous number of firings, and a months-long fight over the company’s identify verification system. And also that one poll, which saw 57 percent of respondents asking him to step down. Who says democracy doesn’t work (eventually)?

