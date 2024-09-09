Elton John thought Trump's Rocket Man jokes were "hilarious," actually John did not endorse either candidate, but said he "just want[s] people to vote for things that are just" in November

Here’s one you don’t hear every day: a musician actually enjoyed Donald Trump’s use of their work. While Elton John is on the long list of artists who’ve asked the former president to please stop using their songs in his campaign without their permission, the “Your Song” singer did enjoy a different Trump jab.

In 2017 (what feels like an entire lifetime ago), you may recall that Trump called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man” several times. But while one might assume that the moniker annoyed John, the singer admits he was pretty amused by that one. “I laughed, I thought that was brilliant,” John told Variety during a Toronto International Film Festival press conference. “I just thought, ‘Good on you, Donald.’ … Donald’s always been a fan of mine, and he’s been to my concerts many, many times. So, I mean, I’ve always been friendly toward him, and I thank him for his support. When he did that, I just thought it was hilarious. It made me laugh.”

John also addressed reports that Kim had never heard of him, which prompted Trump to explain the nickname and gift the North Korean leader a signed Elton John CD at a later meeting (as explained in Mike Pompeo’s 2022 memoir, Never Give an Inch). “Of course he hasn’t heard of me, Kim Jong Un,” John said. “I’d be very surprised if he had… I’ve never toured North Korea, and I have no intention of doing so. But, I thought it was a light moment, and it was fun.”

But don’t take this soundbite as an endorsement of either candidate from John, who, as he reminded the world when turning down Trump’s use of his music for the first time, is British and “[doesn’t] really want [his] music to be involved in anything to do with an American election campaign.” “It’s none of my business how [fans] vote,” he said at TIFF. “I just hope that people make the right decision to see what the future is going to be. Is it going to be fire and brimstone… or are we going to have a much calmer, a much safer place?”

“I just want people to vote for things that are just, things that are important to people: the right to choose, the right to be who you are, and not let anybody else tell you who to be,” he added. “Kindness will always win out … that’s what I hope for the American election in November.”

John was at the festival to promote his documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, which takes a look at his career through his farewell performance at Dodgers Stadium in 2022. The film will have a limited theatrical run in November before landing on Disney+ on December 13.