Elton John, Andrew Garfield, and both leads from The Substance will present at Golden Globes Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more are also on the newly-announced list.

Depending where you stand on all that controversy surrounding the since-dissolved Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes are either the failson of award season (see: the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, a.k.a. the award for making the most money) or a really good excuse to watch a bunch of celebrities get drunk. If you’re in that second camp (or maybe a little bit of both), we’ve got some great news for you: there are a lot of cool celebrities that could get drunk this year.

The Golden Globes just announced the full list of presenters for this Sunday’s ceremony. Per Variety, they are:

Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auliʻi Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O’Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis, and Zoë Kravitz.

That means we’ll see both halves of The Substance onstage (hopefully together and not in Monstro Elisasue form), as well as Wicked‘s other dynamic duo in Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh. (Although she could be paired with her Everything Everywhere All At Once costar Ke Huy Quan, who will also make an appearance.) Hopefully, the inclusion of Elton John’s name also means the singer has gotten some of his eyesight back.

Leading nominees for this year’s show include Emilia Pérez, which tops out the film category with 10 nominations (followed by The Brutalist with seven), and The Bear, which leads the TV category with five nods. It’s followed by Shōgun and Only Murders In The Building with four nominations each. Nikki Glaser is taking up hosting duties—the first woman to ever do it solo. You can watch it all go down this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.