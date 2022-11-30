Some things just make sense together: peanut butter and jelly. Bert and Ernie. Emily and Paris. The latter pairing is so fundamental, not only to its titular Netflix series but to the world at large, that it stretches credulity that the two should ever be torn asunder. Yet that is just what the trailer for the third season— pardon, saison trois—of Emily In Paris, which returns on December 21, 2022.

“One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life,” reads the synopsis for the new season. “Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie—at work and in her romantic life—and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”

Emily in Paris Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The trailer sees Emily (Lily Collins) regretting her romantic decision to move to France as she secretly pulls double duty to work for both Madeline (Kate Walsh) and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). (Another classic pairing: Emily and bad decisions.) But trying to play both sides is very obviously a recipe for disaster, as her French teacher, of all people, wisely points out: “Even not choosing has consequences, so it’s still a choice.”

Staying in Paris with Sylvie or returning stateside to work for Madeline is not the only choice the fashionable Emily is faced with. She’s also torn between her handsome love interests Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). (Emily and love triangles: now that feels right.) The trailer hints at more of Emily’s pathological desire for everyone to hang out and get along, even the two romantic rivals— which of course also means Gabriel’s ex Camille (Camille Razat) is still in the mix. It’s a perfect storm for drama (another Emily signature).

“Whatever you choose, choose Paris,” the trailer’s tagline proclaims, taking some of the suspense out of Emily’s big decision. We suspect Emily won’t be saying au revoir to Paris any time soon, and thank goodness for that!