Hold on to your hats, television lovers, because the Emmys nominations are almost upon us. In an ever-increasingly crowded field, this year’s ballots are sure to be filled with strong contenders in every category. Read on for details about the 74th Emmy Awards ceremony, which shows are likely to nab some noms, and how to watch the nominations on Tuesday, July 12.

What’s changed for this year’s Emmys ceremony

Someday we’ll look back and laugh that an episode’s runtime determined whether it was categorized as a comedy or a drama. The line between the two has blurred with the increasing number of television drame dies, and now producers will get to submit their series in the category they feel best fits their program regardless of a 30-minute or 45-minute (or, um, two-plus-hours) episode length. The Television Academy also tightened the rules around Limited Series–understandably so, as many of these popular prestige shows keep popping back up for a second season victory lap.

What to expect from this year’s Emmys

As is usual in the streaming era, there’s been more television this year than the average person could possibly consume, but there are some clear contenders at the top of the pack. Freshman comedy Abbott Elementary has the benefit of both critical acclaim and audience devotion, and is sure to pop up in many of the major categories. Returning sensation Succession is also a sure thing, with other buzzy faves like Squid Game, Yellowjackets, and Severance expected to make strong showings as well.

Last year’s winners Ted Lasso and Hacks will also likely be back on the leaderboards, but the biggest coup in the comedy categories might just go to critical darling Only Murders In The Building, which has a lot of factors–including an incredibly lovable trio of leads–working in its favor. For our part, here’s who The A.V. Club would like to see show up on the Emmys ballots.

How to watch the Emmy nominations and the Emmy Awards

The Emmy nominations will be announced by Melissa Fumero and JB Smoove on Tuesday, July 12 at 11:30 a.m. ET via livestream from the official Emmys website. You can check back on The A.V. Club for a full list of nominees as well as a breakdown of all the snubs and surprises.

The Emmys don’t yet have a host, although awards season victim Chris Rock was rumored to be approached for the role. The ceremony will air on NBC on September 12, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET.

