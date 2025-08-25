FX's English Teacher returns to class this September

As summer draws to a close, America’s youngsters prepare for another year of their classmates filming every embarrassing moment of their adolescent lives, and so do teachers. In particular, FX’s English Teacher. Starring Brian Jordan Alvarez, best known as the groundbreaking scientist who discovered that sitting is the opposite of standing, the series follows a competent but self-righteous millennial teacher, trying to wrap his mind around not being the youngest person in the room anymore.
Season 2 of FX’s critically acclaimed English Teacher follows “Evan Marquez” (Alvarez) as he continues to navigate his way through the political minefield known as the American high school. Back with Evan — though not always on his side — are his best friend “Gwen” (Stephanie Koenig), gym teacher “Markie” (Sean Patton), wild card guidance counselor “Rick” (Carmen Christopher), and constantly terrified “Principal Grant Moretti” (Enrico Colantoni).
Not surprisingly, Evan still refuses to stay quiet when controversy arises at Morrison-Hensley High. This season, the gang finds themselves in the crosshairs of issues including climate change, COVID, military recruitment, and student phone usage. Evan also struggles to keep his relationship with “Malcolm” (Jordan Firstman) separate from his work life. Even though Malcolm no longer works at Morrison-Hensley, Evan’s excessive righteousness at school takes an increasing toll on his romantic life.
FX is still figuring out the best way to release shows like English Teacher, so it’s making things even more confusing. The first three episodes of season two premiere on September 25 on FX. The following day, September 26, the network is dumping the whole 10-episode second season on Hulu, Hulu+, and Disney+. While that seems like a lot of homework, FX is also releasing three episodes of English Teacher on linear television every week through October 16. Got all that? Good, because it’s going to be on the test.
English Teacher was an out-of-the-box hit when it premiered in 2024 and immediately fell into controversy. Before the first season concluded, Vulture reported allegations against Alvarez made by Jon Ebeling, a former artistic collaborator, who claimed Alvarez molested him during a film shoot. In a statement, Alvarez said his sexual contact with the accuser was consensual and that Ebeling “consented verbally,” which Ebeling denies. Clearly, the allegation wasn’t enough to derail season two.
English Teacher returns when? Ah, you’re paying attention: September 25 on FX.