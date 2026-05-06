Eugene Mirman doing well, buying Legos

Last month, Bob’s Burgers voice actor Eugene Mirman was pulled from a fiery car crash in New Hampshire (by a rescue party that, somehow, included the governor’s security detail) and was initially believed to have “serious injuries.” The seriousness of the situation was quickly downgraded, however, and within a couple of days, Mirman shared an update from the hospital. It seems he’s already back on his feet and doing quite well, as Mirman told Variety this week about his “insane accident.”

“For the first few days, people didn’t know it was me! But I am doing really good,” says Mirman. “I was injured, but not nearly as much as probably the images that were out there in the world potentially made it seem. So I’m doing not bad. I was just at the Lego store for ‘May the Fourth’ with my son, looking at Star Wars Legos. So I’m back in life.”

The comedian also says he doesn’t remember the accident and hasn’t really seen any footage or photos of it, nor does he want to. “What you’re describing sounds awful, and yeah, I don’t have an interest in seeing that,” Mirman said upon hearing about the crash from Variety. “I know that obviously the vehicle was quite engulfed in flames, but I wasn’t burned myself — which is obviously incredibly lucky. The amount I feel fortunate is huge. But I haven’t watched the videos, and I’m not interested yet. I don’t know if there’ll be a time when I’m 78 and like, ‘oh, you know what? I should really look up all those videos to see how truly traumatized I should be moving forward!'”

Mirman also said he plans to do stand up in the next couple weeks and will probably mention the accident at some point, deeming it “odd to not mention it.” In the meantime, Mirman just released a special called Here Comes The Whimsy, which you can watch on YouTube.