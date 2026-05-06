Eugene Mirman doing well, buying Legos
The Bob's Burgers comedian just released a special recorded before his car crash, though he thinks he'll probably joke about the accident eventually.Screenshot: YouTube
Last month, Bob’s Burgers voice actor Eugene Mirman was pulled from a fiery car crash in New Hampshire (by a rescue party that, somehow, included the governor’s security detail) and was initially believed to have “serious injuries.” The seriousness of the situation was quickly downgraded, however, and within a couple of days, Mirman shared an update from the hospital. It seems he’s already back on his feet and doing quite well, as Mirman told Variety this week about his “insane accident.”
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